Chansey Paech silent on what he told the ALP about St Mary’s

By ERWIN CHLANDA

NT Minister Chansey Paech has not responded to a question, put to him three times yesterday by the Alice Springs News, whether his government is buying the land of the former St Mary’s Children’s Village just south of The Gap.

The land is up for sale by the Anglican Church. This has caused distress to some former residents as well as concern over the future of the chapel on the site.

Anglican Bishop Greg Anderson, when asked to comment, told the News this morning: “We have not received an offer from the NT Government for the St Mary’s site.

“I have heard reports on the grapevine (as you no doubt have also) that Chansey Paech announced at an ALP branch meeting in Alice Springs well over a month ago that we had sold the site to the NTG.

“I heard this from an acquaintance of an acquaintance of a friend, so that is a long way short of reliable. A number of parties remain interested in the site,” Bishop Anderson told the News by email.

“I’m sure that if the NT Government wants to buy the site they will let us know. They may well make a media statement to go along with that.”

The News emailed Mr Paech yesterday at 3.54pm, 5.13pm and 7.36pm, asking: “Is the government buying the St Mary’s block? If so, for what purpose and at what cost?”

He did not reply.

PHOTO at top taken in January.