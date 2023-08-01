Head south, young man

COMMENT by TREVOR SHIELL

The Aboriginal Art Gallery? Interesting times we live in: Here is my vision of how south of The Gap could give a run for its money to all of the town north of the ranges.

What are tourists interested in? Just spend time at the Welcome Rock (2 on the Google Earth image) and ask them!

There’s a lot more than readily meets the eye.

1 The Transport Hall of Fame: What a waste of all that history at the back of a great display, when you go to Ilford, east of Longreach (pictured at top), and see what is possible. Also McLaren Vale is showing how far behind we are.

3 A giant image like at Aileron could go there, of an indigenous family, an Afghan cameleer, with camel, an European settler. This is the attention grabber for the whole of the NT, not just Alice.

4 Arid Zone Research Industry (AZRI). Desert research as in other desert countries – water usage and desert food research. Camelicious as in Dubai. Centre of excellence as per Townsville / Mega central in geology research, featuring the history of the ranges. Bush foods display.

5 & 6 Yirara in conjunction with the planned cultural centre, with the students as “demonstrators of their cultures and a training area in commerce.

7 Desert Knowledge with Indigenous training and education.

8 The strip of land between the highway and Kilgariff as a bush food heaven maintained by the jail workers as a demonstration of the emerging industry and Indigenous pride.

9 Bird watching.

10 I would also like to see a walkway at the Old Timers, with background signage about the history of some of the landmarks. I’ve just read Bryan Bowmans book.

11 Pitchi Richi now with historian Alex Nelson in residence, looking forward to new glory.

I was once told by a family lawyer that I was a dreamer. True enough, but it’s easy to be complacent.

[TREVOR SHIELL is a veteran tourism operator in The Centre.]