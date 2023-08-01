Head south, young man

COMMENT by TREVOR SHIELL
The Aboriginal Art Gallery? Interesting times we live in: Here is my vision of how south of The Gap could give a run for its money to all of the town north of the ranges.
What are tourists interested in? Just spend time at the Welcome Rock (2 on the Google Earth image) and ask them!
There’s a lot more than readily meets the eye.
1 The Transport Hall of Fame: What a waste of all that history at the back of a great display, when you go to Ilford, east of Longreach (pictured at top), and see what is possible. Also McLaren Vale is showing how far behind we are.
3 A giant image like at Aileron could go there, of an indigenous family, an Afghan cameleer, with camel, an European settler. This is the attention grabber for the whole of the NT, not just Alice.
4 Arid Zone Research Industry (AZRI). Desert research as in other desert countries – water usage and desert food research. Camelicious as in Dubai. Centre of excellence as per Townsville / Mega central in geology research, featuring the history of the ranges. Bush foods display.
5 & 6 Yirara in conjunction with the planned cultural centre, with the students as “demonstrators of their cultures and a training area in commerce.
7 Desert Knowledge with Indigenous training and education.
8 The strip of land between the highway and Kilgariff as a bush food heaven maintained by the jail workers as a demonstration of the emerging industry and Indigenous pride.
9 Bird watching.
10 I would also like to see a walkway at the Old Timers, with background signage about the history of some of the landmarks. I’ve just read Bryan Bowmans book.
11 Pitchi Richi now with historian Alex Nelson in residence, looking forward to new glory.
I was once told by a family lawyer that I was a dreamer. True enough, but it’s easy to be complacent.
[TREVOR SHIELL is a veteran tourism operator in The Centre.]
This would be terrific Trevor. The government should understand that the tourists will go to the art gallery when they are in Alice, but they will not come to Alice only for an art gallery.
As a small tourism operator, I used to take a tour to the Yeperenye school like we do for the School of the Air and I know that the students were proud to show their classroom sharing with the visitors and asking them questions on their homeland.
Those who make all those decisions should ask themselves what do they like to see when they travel to another country: Would they go to Paris only for the Eiffel Tower or Italy for the Leaning Tower?
Dreamers are important Trevor but so are cynics.
Transport Hall of Fame / Giant image maybe.
AZRI would need massive new funding.
Yirara students demonstrating their culture. Scary.
Desert Knowledge has very little Indigenous training to showcase.
Bird Watching. Not attractive to most tourists.
Walkway at the Old Timers. Not really a drawcard.
Pitchi Richi good idea but the only one.
South of The Gap is a lost cause
The focus now needs to be on the appalling gallery concept.
One of the architects designed the brilliant Stuart Highway fence and the award winning Rusty Box plus a superb building for a local school.
There is no lack of talent to rework the design.