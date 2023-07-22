Alcohol measures extended despite disappointing results

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The alcohol control measures introduced in January have had little impact on the crime figures in Alice Springs yet the Chief Minister has extended the restrictions indefinitely.

With the May figures released yesterday now in hand the total number of crimes reported to the police in Alice Springs was 4144 for the period, marginally less (4615) for the corresponding period in 2022 and 4622 for 2021 (see table below).

Ms Fyles, to justify her decision, says in a media release that domestic violence has halved since the restrictions were introduced.

She is clearly taking no account of the difference between the impact on the society of DV – which is horrendous but usually happens in a private space, and needs targeted measures – and the crime that happens mostly in public locations, much of it committed by children: its reporting in national media – factual and fabricated – has led to a drop in the town’s vital tourism business by about 50%.

The farcical restrictions of times and quantities for alcohol selling have added more frustrations for visitors and locals alike.

The Chief Minister’s decision was apparently made without adequate information: The wholesale alcohol supply figures published by the NT Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade are available only up to the quarter ending March 31, 2023, not the June quarter, which would have indicated any difference in the amount of consumption, allowing Ms Fyles and the public to make informed judgment.

These are January to May 2023 crime figures compared to that period the year before and in 2021: assault 978 (1018, 793); house break-ins 458 (525, 370); commercial break-ins 412 (390, 255); property damage 1244 (1350, 182).

The Chief Minister makes no secret that alcohol abuse management has been a string of failures.

She says in her release: “From risk-based licensing to the Banned Drinkers Register, from the minimum floor price to our Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors, and with record funding for alcohol treatment services and domestic, family and sexual violence, we continue to do more than any previous government to tackle this problem. But we know we’ve still got more work to do.

“I know that some retailers may not like this approach. It’s a difficult decision, but it’s the right decision. It has to be done.”

PHOTO: The location where last Saturday a woman was fatally injured with a blunt object. A man as been charged with murder. The site, an informal camp amidst a field of saltbush, is near the busy Sadadeen Connector Road, within metres of a residential homes cluster, close to a tourist hotel and on the edge of the town’s CBD.

UPDATE JULY 23: Letter to the Editor