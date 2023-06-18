Bushfire in Desert Springs

There is a heightened level of threat from a bushfire in Hillside Garden Street, Desert Springs

Fire authorities in Alice Springs have issues a “watch and act” alert late this afternoon:

“Conditions are changing. Start taking action now to protect your family and your property.

“The fire is spreading on one or more fronts. Effective containment strategies are not in place for the entire perimeter.

“Smoke from this fire may affect visibility. Active fire may occur close to the roadside.

“Leave immediately if your property is not safe, if it is safe to leave. Monitor conditions as they are changing.

“For the safety of firefighting crews and other vehicles, drivers in the area are urged to slow down, turn on headlights and drive safely for the conditions.

“For further information regarding bushfires, visit the Fire Incident Map.”