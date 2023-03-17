Man seriously injured by rock thrower

A rock thrower in the middle of town has seriously injured a man now undergoing eye surgery and treatment in the Alice Springs hospital.

Police say it received reports at 10.45pm on March 15 about injuries received by the 52-year-old at the intersection of Larapinta Drive and the Stuart Highway (Google Earth picture).

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch are calling for information about the incident: “Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have been driving in that area at the time of incident, particularly if you have dash cam footage.

“Anyone who may have information is urged to make contact on 131 444. Please quote 10288323.”