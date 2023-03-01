Voice: Last NT poll 38% didn’t vote

COMMENT by MICHAEL HARTWIG

The Voice – should it become a reality – will be the result of a referendum that is run, in the Territory, by the Northern Territory Electoral Commission (NTEC).

It deals with voters who are enrolled, obviously. Many are not, and many who are don’t turn up to vote. That’s nearly 40% of eligible voters.

Would that be a blemish on the Vote?

The NTEC has established a Boundary Redistribution Committee 2019 and invited submissions for consideration by that committee before settling on the 2024 electoral boundaries.

With the Federal referendum on the horizon this is an opportunity to clean up electoral rolls, part of the everyday practice of the NTEC and the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), for that matter.

However, getting the unenrolled in the Territory – all 30,000 of them – onto the roll, well, that is a horse of a different colour.

Add to those who are enrolled but didn’t vote, the total is more than 66,000 or 38% of people eligible to vote in the NT.

How can the Voice be representative if such a large number of people have no say in whether or not it should exist? Especially, as the unenrolled are mostly people supposedly being served by the Voice?

Or are they? Let’s look at the numbers for the 2020 NT election and the pecentages of the the people 18 and over, eligible to vote, but not on the roll.

In Araluen, decidedly an urban set, nearly a quarter of eligible voters are not on the roll, 23.13%.

Gwoja, definitely an overwhelmingly rural seat, just 7.12% are not on the roll. Its Member, Chansey Paech, had obviously been busy, striking a blow for democracy, same with Steven Edgington in Barkly (6.89%).

Others in The Centre were Namatjira (26.54%) and Braitling (12.67%).

The Territory average was 17.93% with Port Darwin getting the wooden spoon (41.85%).

The direct enrolment and roll update requirements are on the AEC website.

Enrolling to vote and voting is compulsory in Australia and its states and territories.

It is the responsibility of each eligible Australian to enrol and keep their enrolment details up to date.

The AEC’s Federal Direct Enrolment and Update (FDEU) program assists some Australians meet their enrolment obligations by applying trusted third party information directly, without requiring that person to complete an enrolment application.

However, it is ultimately the responsibility of individual eligible Australians to take action to enrol or update their enrolment.

Interestingly, there is no mention of the AEC (or, by association, the NTEC) having a process to initiate a membership drive.

While there are occasional educational forays into remote communities, the emphasis appears to rely on the FDEU enrolment program to identify potential candidates for the roll or to hope those not on the roll volunteer to sign on.

All this is relevant in a year of review of election boundaries.

With 30,000 eligible people in the NT not on the electoral roll, the majority of whom identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander heritage, the result of the voting in the NT cannot be considered a representation of the NT people.

How can the Federal and NT governments seriously believe they are representing the people of Australia and the Northern Territory if they are not prepared to make a genuine effort to ensure that all people who are required by law to register to vote and to vote have the opportunity and ability to do so.

Logic, reinforced by research by Princeton University, USA, shows that communities with low voter turnout are underserved by elected officials. They are motivated to work on behalf of those constituents that do vote.

Is this the reason that attempts to increase voter turnout and enrolment in the NT are half-hearted at best? A higher voter turnout may upset the comfortable status quo – and we wouldn’t want to do that!

MICHAEL HARTWIG, PhD Research, Charles Darwin University, College of Indigenous Futures, Art and Society, Northern Institute.