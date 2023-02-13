ADVERTISING: Alcohol-free hand sanitiser helps to sidestep problem drinking in Alice Springs

Following the crack down on problem drinking in Alice Springs and some people turning to alcohol laden hand sanitiser as a substitute source of alcohol, an Australian business has the perfect solution to this worrying health concern and the soaring rates of alcohol fuelled crime and violence.

ViroCLEAR hand sanitiser is an alcohol and ethanol free, plant-based alternative that kills 99.99 per cent of germs and bacteria so it can be used by anyone.

“Standard hand sanitisers have an alcohol concentration in the range of 60 – 80 per cent (v/v) – far more than a standard drink, so it is a particularly potent drink for those looking for an alternative form of alcohol,” says Daniel Seldon from Aussie Pharma Direct who distribute ViroCLEAR.

“Hand sanitisers are a cornerstone of our pandemic protection, but with pharmacies across Alice Springs withdrawing them from sale, it is hampering our gold class protection from viruses and bacteria and impacting those who need and want to use a hand sanitiser to keep themselves safe and healthy.

“Obviously the consumption of hand sanitiser is just part of a larger, complex problem in Alice Springs, but the use of ViroCLEAR offers a tangible win-win solution to at least part of the problem to help keep families and communities safe,” says Seldon.

Ideal for sensitive skin

ViroCLEAR is an all-Australian innovation from Ross Macdougald of BioInnovate. The inspiration for its creation came about when he decided to make an alcohol, ethanol and chemical free, plant-based, antimicrobial hand sanitiser for his wife Lucy who has eczema.

With the onset of the pandemic, Lucy was applying hand sanitiser on almost a daily basis which caused her sensitive skin to become inflamed and sore.

After experimenting with various ingredients, he discovered that by adding chamomile and extracts of native lemon bush to the formulation, he could reduce the active ingredient of benzalkonium chloride (BKC) to just 0.12 per cent w/w – the same level as used in eye lens solutions and nasal sprays. In comparison, many other sanitisers include up to 2.1 per cent w/w of BKC which can lead to skin sensitisation.

Safe for everyone

The low chemical content makes ViroCLEAR environmentally friendly, and with no ethanol / alcohol, it’s non-flammable and safe to use when pregnant, or for children and the elderly. Plus, it’s travel and plane friendly, fragrance free and non-drying, making it the perfect solution for anyone with sensitive skin.

