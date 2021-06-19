Netball to feature top games

By STEVE MENZIES

With the two KFC A-Grade netball teams drawn against Yeperenye A-Reserves sides, netball fans should look through the other grades for their support.

And they will not be disappointed as there is a number of games of interest.

Federal A-Grade team will play the sixth-placed A-Reserves team Wests Epilogue from 1.30pm followed by Rovers Complete Construction A-Grade team against the fifth-placed Federal Office National Angels at 3pm.

The restructuring of the KFC A Grade competition and the subsequent redrawing of the A-Reserves has meant Neata Glass Giants and Federal Club Eastside Red have byes.

The remaining A-Reserves teams third-placed Wests Gillen and top placed Rovers Complete Construction will play at 4.30pm.

But this game is not as close as the ladder positions indicate. Rovers have won eight of its games this season only losing to the Federal A-Grade side while Wests has two wins to its credit.

Major interest in this game is which players from the the former Wests A-Grade side play for Gillen or Epilogue.

One of the most promising games today features teams important to the future of the Giants Netball Club – Giants Bark”n”Bath in the 17-and-under grade.

Giants 17s are undefeated so far this season and will play third-placed Federal Red from 4.30pm.

There is also an important top against third in B2 at 1.30pm when Rovers Complete Construction plays Federal AKC.

Rovers is undefeated in its nine games to date and will be keen to maintain that record.

It is important for Federal as it is only one win ahead of the challenge from Rovers Spritzers and Neata Glass Giants.

While Federal will have plenty of time in the remaining six rounds, a win in this game will certainly help its chances of consolidating a place in the finals.

Netball fun begins at 9am with the eight-and-under and 10-and-under grades taken to the courts.

There are upwards of 150 youngsters keenly trying to do their best in the sport they are learning.

These games are followed by the 11-and-under at 10am then the 13s at 11am. The 15-and-under grade begins games at noon.

The canteen opens before the first games and stays open until well into the late fixtures.

Parents and players are advised to come in plenty of time before the game to find parking and not to park on a yellow line.