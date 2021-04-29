Letting the kids know we’re here

By KIERAN FINNANE

The Arrernte Strong Grandmothers’ group have added their clout to those walking Alice Springs central streets at night, trying to engage with young people.

Inspired by the grandmothers’ group in Tennant Creek, where the women visited recently, it’s about “letting the kids know we’re out now – you can’t muck around!”, said Alison Furber. (She is pictured above, at right in the photo, with from left, Margaret Lynch, Pamela Lynch and Veronica Lynch.)

“And we’re feeling for the kids,” said Veronica Lynch. The grandmothers know their families, their background.

Their work would be about love as well as discipline: “We understand what you’re going through, we care,” said Ms Furber.

The grandmothers, all volunteers, will join forces with the Town Council’s Traditional Owner “foot patrol”, as it has become known, as well as Tangentyere’s night patrol which was relaunching last night.

A briefing was held with police and council officers inside the Andy McNeill Room, while outside a barbecue was set up. Before the grandmothers emerged in their hi vis vests, kids were already being drawn by the signs of imminent sausages. “Is it free?” “Is it soon?”

A few hours later, after the open council meeting had finished, quite a crowd was milling around the area, adults and kids, along with a couple of police officers, and the patrollers.

Last night the grandmothers were playing it by ear. As they “do the job” they’re confident more grandmothers will get involved.

In the chamber, Councillor Marli Banks asked for precision about when Elected Members would receive a report back on the work being done by the TO’s foot patrol, employed by council.

Not till June, was the answer, dictated partly by council’s new meeting structure, whereby its various directorates report in a 12 week cycle.

Above: Traditional Owner foot patrol members, from left, Tex Lewis, Darryl Stevens, leader of the group Philip Alice, Peter Palmer and Denise McClean.

Meanwhile, another youth-related initiative is creeping slowly forward. After discussions that began in late 2019, the NT Government has now agreed to lease the old premises of Tourism Central Australia to council, which hopes to develop it as a “youth programs hub”.

The vacant building, situated on the Civic Centre block, has significantly deteriorated but the structure is still sound. Repairs and fitout are expected to cost around $300,000.

Apart from youth programs, the “centrally located building for nil rental” could also be used for other community purposes. The officers’ report mentioned the front entrance and reception area being offered to organisations hosting events, such as the Masters Games and Parrtjima.

Another CBD focussed plan – the reinvention of the Alice Plaza – prompted last night’s most protracted debate.

The syndicate behind the private initiative are apparently keen to get bankable lease arrangements in place to underpin their $50m investment.

After council rejected, back in February, their overtures to develop a new public library in the space – for reasons that the public remains completely in the dark about – negotiations shifted to developing a water park.

Space for such a project was vacated after the Territory Government’s took its already drawn out plans for the Kwatja / Water Play area off the table, along with the project’s $4m budget.

However, in a complicated debate at council’s 13 April meeting – initiated by Cr Eli Melky with a heavily qualified motion, seconded by Cr Banks – council involvement in the Alice Plaza Syndicate’s water park proposal also failed to gain support.

Above: Alice Plaza, photo supplied.

Again, it would have involved council entering into lease negotiations for the water park site. One of the baulking points was ongoing expense to council of running the water park with no return “except good will”, as Cr Glen Auricht put it.

Cr Melky argued that the same logic applies to other community services such as the public library and the town pool, and that the community interest would benefit also from the syndicate’s $50m investment in the overall project.

CEO Robert Jennings urged Elected Members to wait for officers to provide an assessment (of the project in relation to council policy, with some financial review, as he clarified last night). The majority agreed, with only Cr Melky and Banks in favour of their motion.

The pair – the most proactive in raising issues for debate in the open session – were again in the minority last night (though supported by Cr Catherine Satour), when Cr Banks tabled correspondence from the syndicate’s representative John Huigen.

This related to the detail of the water park proposal, including an incentive from the syndicate of a $750 /sqm contribution to fitout of the 10000 sqm water park. It also raised an alternative if the preconditions of that lease were not met, which included getting the NT Government’s $4m back in play.

The syndicate’s other plans for repositioning the Plaza include development of a hotel and apartments. If the water park project fell through, Mr Huigen proposed that council would pre-purchase $3m worth of apartments.

The motion from Cr Banks (pictured) attempted to revive negotiations for the 1000 sqm lease but broadened its purpose to development of unspecified public infrastructure. The key thing would be working “in joint partnerships to maximise outcomes for the community” – in this case including $50m worth of private investment.

Without a detailed business case, again the majority were reluctant to commit, even though the motion was only calling for “in principle support”.

Crs Banks and Melky fear the impact of repeated negative responses to the syndicate’s proposals and pushed hard for Elected Members to seize the initiative, give firm direction to officers to advance matters.

Instead the majority fell back on the vague terms of their February resolution on the matter (“explore business related opportunities”); that was all the initiative they wanted to take, thank you very much.

Cr Banks argued, on the basis of precedent, that that motion had been superseded by events. They were unpersuaded.

Their failure to support her, its inconsistency with past practice, was “disgraceful”, she said when her motion was lost.

Cr Melky also described the situation as “embarrassing and unprofessional” and suggested that CEO let the syndicate know that council will not be doing anything more about their proposals.

Meanwhile, on the matter of addressing crime and anti-social behaviour, Chief Minister Michael Gunner in another rebuff to council, has declined their request for a community safety audit of the town. He suggested rather that, while his government was getting on with the job, council could “fully participate” in the Inter-agency Tasking and Coordination Group .

Mayor Damien Ryan told council that he and the director have been attending the ITCG meetings for nine months: they are held in the Chief Minister’s office, he said, “he mustn’t know who’s on it”.

Mr Gunner last week made a brief visit to Alice Springs, with no attempt to meet with council, despite their many requests that he do so.

Minister Nicole Manison, on the same visit, did reach out at short notice but there was no-one available to respond. The Mayor and CEO were both in Darwin for a LGANT meeting, and Deputy Mayor Jacinta Price was also out of town (as she is frequently, including last night when she attended the meeting via Zoom, pictured).

Cr Banks raised this as a matter of concern, and wanted council to formalise an arrangement that would cover such a circumstance in the future.

The debate became quite heated, with both Mayor Ryan and Deputy Mayor Price becoming indignant over any hint of a suggestion that they were not doing their job.

This was prompted by Cr Banks’s comment that she would “never leave my business without a leader in place”, that the situation “reflects on us all” when the Chief Minister meets with the Chamber of Commerce and police yet not council. It looks like “we’re missing in action”, she said.

That is “not the fault of anyone in this chamber”, responded DM Price, referring to some issues being “highly politicised”, and not appreciating that that would be “further exacerbated by some Elected Members’ suggestions”.

She said “many of us are doing what we can”, “working very hard behind scenes, addressing issues across our professional roles”. In her own case she had attended a national police symposium about youth crime held in Queensland.

Councillors nonetheless supported Cr Banks’s motion: in the case of absence of both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, council will in future be represented by one of the chairpersons of its directorate committees, on a rotating basis.