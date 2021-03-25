Cattlemen elect new president

The Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association, meeting in Alice Springs, has elected NT cattle producer David Connolly as its 14th president.

Taking over from Chris Nott, who has held the position for the past three years, Mr Connolly brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to his new role, says a media release.

After an agency career spanning almost 20 years, the former livestock and stud stock manager, salesman and auctioneer, oversaw the acquisition of livestock assets in Chile, New Zealand and Australia, before taking over as General Manager of Tipperary, Litchfield and Douglas West Station in 2015.

“I will battle on behalf of the Association’s cattle producing members, especially when it comes to several ongoing challenges, such as increases in regulatory costs in the live export industry that are being pushed back onto producers, legal challenges, regulations around the Petroleum and Mining Act, and ongoing infrastructure issues,” Mr Connolly said.

Photo Farm Weekly.