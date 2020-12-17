Zachary Rolfe trial will be heard in Darwin

Zachary Rolfe and his defence team have succeeded in their application to have his trial heard in Darwin. It is set down for five weeks, starting in July 2021.

Mr Rolfe, a police officer, is accused of the murder of Kumanjayi Walker in Yuendumu on November 9 last year. He has indicated he will plead not guilty.

Acting Justice Dean Mildren handed down his decision on the venue for the trial from the Supreme Court in Darwin this morning. As previously advised, his reasons for this decision will not be published until the trial has concluded.

Related reading:

Our report of the application hearing, much of whose content was the subject of a non-publication order. Will Rolfe trial move to Darwin? No answer yet.

– Kieran Finnane