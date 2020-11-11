A touch of light: cicadas and cuckoos usher in the summer

By MIKE GILLAM
Photo © Mike Gillam
Some years an extension of the subtropical monsoon from the north can result in significant precipitation through November and December gifting desert dwellers with restorative and energising spells of cooler temperatures up until Christmas. And there’s nowhere I’d rather be when it rains.
Then there’s January and unless it rains, that’s a harder sell. Still, without the lash of summer, Centralia would lose its harsh outback reputation and McMansions crowding the horizon line would surely follow. In the height of summer, less desert adapted locals often retreat to cooler climes and forsake the excitement of electrical storms, the hum of insects and a desert brimming with life.
Last week the raucous cry of the jungle shattered the stillness of a desert dawn and I looked instinctively skywards for the channel billed cuckoos. The world’s largest cuckoo with a voice to match, CBCs migrate from New Guinea and Indonesia to breed in Australia. They seem early this year, doubtless in step with an early start to the wet season up north.
My best guess has channel bills arriving in Alice Springs around 2000, perhaps the wet years of 2000-2001 might have some bearing on this. Local birders might have earlier records but a note from Bob Gosford in 2007 mentions the first appearance at Yuendumu: “…recorded there for about the last ten years…”
Having discovered the caring nature of our local crows that raise most of their offspring, the CBCs come back each year sometime between late November and early January. I couldn’t find an Arrernte name for this recent arrival.
This morning I watched a frenzy of iridescent blue black wasps, large females digging burrows, stoically focussed despite the bevy of suitors. Literally dozens of wasps active in a few square metres and beyond – nothing. Pheromones are amazing.
As daytime temperatures exceed 38 degrees C, Centralia’s first cicada nymphs have emerged from the ground beneath river red gums, their favourite host plant. While cicadas are visible in small numbers at the start of every summer, they experience major peaks, often every six or seven years. At such times, I’ve observed trees packed with numbers so great that their piss can create a subtle mist, doubtless expelled in my honour or alarmed by my presence.
In the rising heat of mid morning cicadas vibrate the airways, their song reaching a crescendo at dusk. The ‘underground’ nymph stage is called alkngirnere by Arrernte people and when it splits free from its outer shell, the winged tyerraye emerges.
Some idea of the earliest records of channel billed cuckoos in Alice Springs is provided by this report: “Alice Springs Conservation Commission staff are looking after a most unusual visitor – a channel-billed cuckoo.
“The two-month old bird which was found at the Desert Palms Motel is only the third of its species to have ever been sited [sic] in Alice Springs.
“The bird … has created quite a sensation in the world of ornithology but his celebrity status as a visitor to Alice Springs will be short lived.
“Conservation Commission staff are feeding the youngster up to give it some much needed strength to continue on its migration which will probably end in southern Queensland.” (“VIP cuckoo off track in the Alice”, Centralian Advocate, 11/3/94).
To place this story in context, it was published within a fortnight of the commencement of the Alice Springs News!
It’s interesting to note the prevailing thought at the time was that this bird was “lost” but it seems more likely it was amongst the earliest cohorts of fledglings to be raised by the local crows.
However, I was living in the old Eastside at the time and admit I can’t recall observing these cuckoos in town; however, when I returned to the same suburb in January 2000 their presence was highly noticeable.
Thanks to the heavy rains that commenced in January 2000, food resources were abundant and a pair of crows near where I lived in Lindsay Avenue successfully raised a pair of channel billed cuckoo chicks – the only time I’ve seen that happen.
I think the main food source crows rely upon to raise their parasitical broods are grasshoppers, especially the large locusts that plague citrus and vegie gardens in town during good seasons.
With the ultra hot dry summers we’ve experienced in the last few years, grasshoppers have been almost non-existent and there seems to have been a corresponding decline in successful broods of cuckoo fledglings.
One young bird perished from starvation in my back yard two years ago – when I picked it up it was nothing but skin and bones.
I donated the luckless youngster to the Museum of Central Australia, and it turned out to be the first specimen of a channel billed cuckoo collected from Central Australia (and only the third from the NT).