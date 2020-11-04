Missing young mother may be unaware of concern for her and her baby

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

By Erwin Chlanda
A young mother reported missing since the weekend may still be in Alice Springs, unaware of the concern for her and her baby.

Family members told police that 17-year-old Makasha Prayta left home with her one-year-old child, Shontayhia, on Saturday to travel to the cross border region of Western Australia.

However her car, similar to the one pictured, a blue Holden VT Commodore, was seen by police in Alice Springs yesterday but its occupants had no knowledge of Ms Prayta’s whereabouts.

A police spokeswoman says: “Initial inquiries indicate Makasha may not be aware of the seriousness of the concerns of which police hold for her, and we urge anyone who is in contact with Makasha to encourage her to contact police or family to confirm the wellbeing of herself and her child.

“Initial inquiries indicate Makasha may have links to Ntaria or Warburton.”

Facebook image of Ms Prayta from August 2017.

Makasha is described as a 17-year-old Aboriginal female with a slim build, brown eyes and shoulder length wavy hair.

Facebook postings suggest she may still be in town, police say.

Her family has given consent for the police to publish her photograph.

 

Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

