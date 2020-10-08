Making Todd Mall bright again

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Up to 20 big, colourful works of street art will soon counter the Mall’s graveyard atmosphere of empty and shuttered shops, now including Inside Ormiston Gorge by Cecilia Price, adorning the facade Tourism Central Australia (pictured).

The artist, who has been a resident of Alice Springs for almost 30 years, has travelled extensively throughout remote Australia and developed her artistic skills to embrace watercolours, oils, and a wide range of other mediums, says Red Hot Arts in a media release.

Her painting joins the likes of Mervyn Rubuntja, Melanie Gunner and Alison Hittmann in brightening the streets of Alice Springs as part of the Revitalise Alice Street Art Project.

Alice Springs is already home to over 60 public artworks shown in an interactive Public Art Map plotting the locations of paintings, sculptures and installations across town.