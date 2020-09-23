Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Crocks in Alice Springs, Tennant Creek

By Erwin Chlanda
True? Not likely, but that seems to have escaped the public servant who formulated this NT Government tender.

Title: All Centres – Consultancy – Evaluation Of The Be Crocwise Messaging To Remote Communities.

Region of WorksAlice Springs, Darwin, Katherine, Nhulunbuy, Tennant Creek.

“The Northern Territory Government’s current Crocodile Management Program ensures the long-term conservation of the saltwater crocodile and its habitat in the Northern Territory while also keeping the public safe,” says the blurb.

“By collaborating with and seeking specific input from members in remote Aboriginal communities, this project will lead to a better understanding of existing knowledge levels of crocodile danger in these communities and identify current human behaviours around crocodile habitats.”

 

