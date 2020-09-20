Monday, September 21, 2020

Territory girl to compete at top horse show

By Erwin Chlanda
Former pupil of the Araluen Christian College, JJ Bracey (pictured) is the first Territorian invited to the McDowells Australian Brumby Challenge, part of Equitana in Melbourne, said to be the biggest horse event in the southern hemisphere.

The 16-year-old will work with an untrained brumby from Victoria’s high country, just delivered to her parents’ Warhorse Appaloosa Ranch in the King River area where she lives now.

The task is to transform the horse from “wild to willing” in 150 days – now extended to July next year because of COVID.

The final is held across four days in front of the crowd and an expert panel of judges. 

There are five categories of the challenge, McDowell’s Makeover, Handling and Round Pen, Pattern, Obstacles and Freestyle.

