The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Ex-mayor fails in tilt for Assembly seat

Former mayor Damien Ryan (pictured) has been unsuccessful in his tilt at Territory politics for the CLP, failing to unseat the Territory Alliance MLA in Araluen, Robyn Lambley, by 42 votes.

In Namatjira the margin was even closer, with the CLP’s Bill Yan taking the electorate from Labor by a mere 22 seats.

Labor had fielded Sheralee Taylor when Chansey Paech moved west to Gwoja which he won outright with 1612 votes, with the CLP’s Philip Alice at 702 votes and the Federation Party’s Kenny Lechleitner at at 344.

Mr Ryan is tight-lipped about returning to local government where Jamie de Brenni has taken the top job.

Photo at top: Mrs Lambley during a Parliamentary hearing on prisons. Mr Yan on top of the world during a trek in the Himalayas.

 

 

 

