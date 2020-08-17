Monday, August 17, 2020

Netball: Federal Club Eastside rally late to down Wests Gillen Club

By Erwin Chlanda
In the netball KFC A grade game reigning premiers Federal Club Eastside took on Wests Gillen Club.

Last time they met Wests came away with an upset win.

The game started with each side going goal for goal and Federal held a slim two goal lead at quarter time. 

Wests game back strong in the second quarter with Gabby Coffey providing several turnovers.

Wests hit the front and then pulled away to hold a two goal lead at half time.

Federal made a few changes at halftime bringing on star centre Phoebe Wilcox, Carly Wilson, and Simone Tribe.

Wests continued on their way extending their lead to five gaols midway through the quarter.

Federal stared working the ball better into the shooters and Sophie Gaynor did not disappoint scoring from all around the circle.

Federal pulled back to be level at three-quarter time.

The final quarter was all Federal despite Wests bringing long time player Margie Smith at GK. Federal ran out winners by 16 gaols.

In the A/A Reserve cross over game Rovers were too strong for Rovers TRex.

With Tracey Meekings returning from injury goals were hard to come by for the TRex shooters. Rovers ran out easy winners 60-22

In the Club Eastside A Reserve Game Rovers CCs were too strong for the depleted Federal Club Eastside winning 36-22.

Wests A Reserve had their first win for the season defeating Seasons 39-34. Wests were strengthened with the return of NT representative Moni Chong.

In the Yeperenye B Grade top of the table clash Federal Angels defeated Federal MPH in a hard-fought game running out winners 52-41.

PHOTOS: The junior players of the week.

Erwin Chlanda

