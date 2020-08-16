Monday, August 17, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 33 Transport Hall of Fame would get money from a Territory Alliance government
Issue 33Volume 25

Transport Hall of Fame would get money from a Territory Alliance government

By Erwin Chlanda
0
23

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A Territory Alliance government would give a grant of $750,000 to the National Road Transport Hall of Fame which the Gunner Government put into statutory management last year, giving administrative issues as the reason and saying the Hall would need to rely on its own resources.

The statutory manager, Adelaide law firm Rosey Batt and Associates, is involved in protracted legal action with Liz Martin (pictured), the hall’s former manager and driving force.

The Alice Springs News has been unable to obtain, from the lawyers and the NT Government, financial information about the hall’s current management.

We have learned that at the time of the take-over the hall had $300,000 in the bank.

The government told the News in August last year the Associations Act provides “that the expenses of and incidental to the conduct of the affairs of an association by a statutory manager are payable from the association’s funds”.

In December the government said: “Ms Batt’s fees are confidential, as is the current bank balance of the Road Transport Historical Society.

“The Northern Territory Government has not contributed any public funds to the Association in the period since Ms Batt was appointed statutory manager.”

The hall had operated during decades of growth under mostly volunteer management, and gained national recognition.

The potential grant from the Territory Alliance “towards preserving [the hall and] ensuring this iconic and major attraction does not close and compliance building issues can be fixed” was announced by the party’s candidate for Braitling, Dale McIver, who also outlined other key proposals for the tourism industry of Central Australia which is gearing up for a crucial strategy meeting this week.

A commitment of $5m will build the Kwatja water park for children, which the Gunner Government has planned (for in or near the CBD) but “not delivered,” says Ms McIver, the former CEO of Tourism Central Australia.

The awkwardly located Visitor Information Centre will be repositioned where “large vehicle parking, public toilets and ample room for information displays and staff” will be available. TA is committing $500,000 to this purpose.

The same amounts will go into bilingual signage providing connection to “local culture and language” and into upgrades of Anzac Hill / Untyeyettwele.

“We want to make Alice an RV friendly town,” says Ms McIver.

“With over 50% of travellers arriving via road – pre-COVID – it is important that we provide the appropriate amenities.

“This will be done in collaboration with the Alice Springs Town Council.”

Installation of fast charge points for electric vehicles are also planned.

A major $300m will go to NT tourism operators, including $150m quarantined for regional businesses outside of Darwin.

“We will provide a tourism investment fund to assist in the upgrading and modernisation of existing facilities and expand the tourism voucher scheme to include interstate travellers.”

Previous articleCaring for kids, stopping offending: The town’s big issue.
Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 32

Caring for kids, stopping offending: The town’s big issue.

Erwin Chlanda - 2
By ERWIN CHLANDA There was a strong thread at the election debate on Wednesday night, right across the political spectrum, about caring for young people...
Read more
Issue 33

Watercolour painting: learning from the best, one click away

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By KIERAN FINNANE It was a case of watch and emulate: two of the top painters from the ‘Hermannsburg School’, working in the tradition of...
Read more
Issue 32

Braitling is an endurance race, says anti fracking Hopper

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By JULIUS DENNIS Almost 14% of the Territory has already had their say in the August 22 election via early voting, says the NT Electoral...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©