Residents protest 10 storey mobile phone tower

Two Ilparpa residents at Lot 7753, Greatorex Road, are protesting a proposed 31.4 meter Telstra mobile phone tower being planned right at their boundary fence of the adjoining Lot 7754.

The residents, who do not wish to be named, have erected a four metre sign at the front gate of their property (pictured).

They say the tower will be 61 metres from their home and bedroom.

At 31.4 metres (103 feet), the tower will be as high as a 10-storey building.

They say: “Mobile hone towers tower emit thermal radio frequency waves that numerous recent scientific publications have shown affects living organisms, including increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders, and negative impacts on general well-being in humans. It is also harmful to both plant and animal life.”

They say by law anything of such a size is supposed to be 10 metres away from their boundary line.