Friday, July 24, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Urgent police search for teenager
Urgent police search for teenager

By Erwin Chlanda
Police are urgently seeking to locate Ms Jenelli Jones (pictured) and Mr Levine Long.

According to a media release Ms Jones is believed to have suffered injuries following reports of an alleged assault on Friday.

Jenelli is 17-years-old, described as being of Aboriginal appearance, medium build and about 160cm tall.

Levine is 23-years-old, described as being of Aboriginal appearance, muscular build and about 180cm tall.
Police need to locate and speak with both on an urgent basis, says the release.

 

 

UPDATE July 22

 

Police say they have located Levine Long “who is safe and well”. Jenelli Jones was located on Monday.

 

 

 

Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

